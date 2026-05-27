"Exclusion From Voter List Doesn't Mean Citizenship Ends": Supreme Court On SIR

The Election Commission is empowered to examine citizenship, the Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday, underlining that the said power is subject to judicial review.

Free and fair elections do not rest merely upon mechanics of polling, the top court said, upholding the power of the Election Commission to conduct a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of electoral rolls.

The top court made it clear that an exlusion from a voter list does not mean that a person loses citizenship.

"If a citizen does not appear on electoral roll that does not mean the citizen was unable to prove his citizenship, but shows the inability of the Election Commission to verify citizenship," the court said.

Those excluded from voter list, the court said, should be dealt with in accordance to law.

"We hold that impugned exercise was founded upon legitimate, constitutionally grounded purpose, namely restoration of accuracy," the court said.

