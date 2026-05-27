'Election Commission Has Power': What Supreme Court Said On SIR Exercise

The Supreme Court delivered a crucial verdict on Wednesday on a series of petitions challenging the Election Commission of India's (ECI) move to carry out a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Here are top quotes by Supreme Court on SIR:
- We are equally satisfied that the object sought to be achieved by SIR bears a direct link to the constitutional goal of free and fair elections.
Election Commission had the authority to conduct the SIR exercise and did not transgress any statutory or constitutional provision.
Free and fair elections do not rest merely upon the mechanics of polling. They fundamentally depend upon the integrity, accuracy and credibility of the electoral rolls, which form the foundation of the democratic process.
We hold that impugned exercise was founded upon legitimate, constitutionally grounded purpose, namely restoration of accuracy.
We are satisfied that impugned SIR exercise meets requirements of proportionality.
In our considered opinion, the impugned SIR does not supplant the Representation of the People Act and the Rules. Rather, it breathes life into the constitutional mandate under Article 324 within the precise statutory contours provided by Section 21(3). Therefore, it cannot be said that the Commission has acted in excess of its statutory powers.