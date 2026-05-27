'Election Commission Has Power': What Supreme Court Said On SIR Exercise

​​​​

We are equally satisfied that the object sought to be achieved by SIR bears a direct link to the constitutional goal of free and fair elections.

Election Commission had the authority to conduct the SIR exercise and did not transgress any statutory or constitutional provision.

Free and fair elections do not rest merely upon the mechanics of polling. They fundamentally depend upon the integrity, accuracy and credibility of the electoral rolls, which form the foundation of the democratic process.

We hold that impugned exercise was founded upon legitimate, constitutionally grounded purpose, namely restoration of accuracy.

We are satisfied that impugned SIR exercise meets requirements of proportionality.