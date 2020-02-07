Singer KJ Yesudas' Brother Found Dead In Kochi Backwaters

Police said the initial investigation suggested it was a case of suicide. (Representational)

The younger brother of noted playback singer KJ Yesudas was found dead in the backwaters near Kochi, police said.

The body of 62-year old KJ Justin, who had reportedly gone missing from his house in Thrikkakara near Kochi on Tuesday evening was found floating in the backwaters near Vallarpadam Container Terminal on Wednesday, they said.

The relatives identified the body, police said adding it was later sent for autopsy at General Hospital in Kochi.

A General Hospital spokesperson said the body was handed over to his relatives on Thursday evening after an autopsy was performed.

The funeral is expected to be held after the arrival of Yesudas from abroad, police sources said. Police said the initial investigation suggested it was a case of suicide.

According to police, Justin's relatives have informed the investigation team that he had been showing signs of the suicidal tendency for the last week as he was allegedly facing some financial problems.

His relatives were not available for comments. Son of the renowned musician late Augustine Joseph, Justin is survived by his wife.

Justin had been a regular presence at popular ganamela programmes in the past, sources said.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)