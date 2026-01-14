Breaking News Share Twitter

Singapore Cops Say Zubeen Garg Not Murdered, Declined Life Jacket: Report

Popular singer-songwriter Zubeen Garg, who drowned in Singapore last September, declined a life jacket, a coroner's court in Singapore was told on Wednesday.

Garg, 52, was with a yacht party on September 19, when he drowned a day before he was scheduled to perform at the North East India Festival in Singapore.

The singer initially wore a life jacket but removed it and later refused to put on a second one offered to him, the chief investigating officer told the court in the opening of the inquiry, Channel News Asia reported.

Several witnesses saw the singer trying to swim back to the yacht when he went limp and began floating with his face in the water, the Channel said quoting the officer.

Garg was promptly rescued back to the yacht and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was administered to him, but he was pronounced dead later that same day.

The singer, the court was told, had a medical history of hypertension and epilepsy, with his last known epileptic episode in 2024.

However, it is unclear if he had taken his regular medicine for epilepsy on the day of the incident, with the evidence of witnesses insufficient to establish that he had actually taken it, the court was informed.

The Singapore police do not suspect any criminal offence in his death, according to the Channel report.