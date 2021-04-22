Serum Institute Hasn't Contracted All Covid Vaccine Production To Centre Till May 25: Ministry

"These media reports are based on incorrect facts, are without any basis," Health Ministry release said

The government said on Thursday said that media reports suggesting that Serum Institute of India (SII) has contracted all its production till May 25 to the centre are based "on incorrect facts" and that a key feature of liberalized COVID-19 vaccination strategy is that vaccine manufacturers would be free to supply 50 per cent doses to state governments and "in the other than Government of India channel".

"These media reports are based on incorrect facts and are without any basis," a Health Ministry release said.

It said that the Union Government announced the Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated National COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy on April 19 in order to expand and liberalise the countrywide vaccination drive. The policy will come into effect from May 1.

"A key feature of the Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated National Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy is that the vaccine manufacturers would supply 50 per cent of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) released doses to Government of India and would be free to supply remaining 50 per cent doses to state governments and in the other than Govt. of India channel. The State governments are free to purchase the vaccine doses from the vaccine manufacturers," the release said.

"It is very clear that every month out of the total CDL-cleared doses available with any vaccine manufacturer, 50 per cent doses would be available for other than Government of India channels," it added.