Covid Vaccines Safe, No Link To Young Adult Deaths: AIIMS Study

A year-long autopsy-based study conducted by AIIMS, New Delhi on Sunday found no scientific evidence linking COVID-19 vaccination to sudden deaths among young adults -- reaffirming that the vaccines are safe and effective.

The study, titled ‘Burden of Sudden Death in Young Adults: A One-Year Observational Study at a Tertiary Care Centre in India', has been published in the ‘Indian Journal of Medical Research', the flagship journal of the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Researchers closely examined sudden death cases of people aged between 18 and 45 years using verbal autopsy, post-mortem imaging, conventional autopsy and detailed histopathological tests.

According to the findings, there was no statistically significant association between COVID-19 vaccination status and sudden deaths in the young population.

The researchers found that most of the deaths were caused by well-known medical conditions, with cardiovascular diseases emerging as the leading reason.

Respiratory illnesses and other non-cardiac causes were also identified in several cases.

The study also noted that both COVID-19 infection history and vaccination status were similar across younger and older age groups, and no causal link between vaccination and sudden deaths was found.

These results, the researchers said, are in line with global scientific evidence that supports the safety of COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr Sudheer Arava, Professor at AIIMS, New Delhi, said the study is particularly important at a time when misleading claims and unverified reports are circulating about a possible link between COVID-19 vaccines and sudden deaths.

He stressed that the findings clearly do not support such claims and highlighted the need for scientific and evidence-based research to guide public understanding.

Health experts said that sudden deaths among young individuals, though tragic, are often linked to underlying and sometimes undiagnosed health issues, especially heart-related conditions.

They underlined the importance of early health screening, lifestyle changes and timely medical intervention to reduce such risks.

Dr Arava also advised people to trust credible scientific sources and avoid misinformation that could weaken public confidence in proven public health measures, including vaccination.

