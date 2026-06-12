'Significant Progress, Probe On': Investigator Year After Air India Crash

A year after the London-bound Air India Flight AI-171 crashed in Ahmedabad, killing 241 of the 242 passengers and 19 others on the ground, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) said on Friday that it has made significant progress in its probe.

"Over the past year, the investigation team has undertaken an extensive and rigorous examination of all relevant technical, operational, organisational and human factors associated with the accident. This effort has been supported by accredited representatives, technical advisers and subject matter experts from relevant organisations. Significant progress has been made in the examination and analysis of aircraft systems, flight recorder data, engine-related components, maintenance and operational records, and other evidence relevant to the investigation," it said in a statement.

Air India flight AI171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner bound for London Gatwick from Ahmedabad, crashed 32 seconds after take-off on June 12, 2025. One passenger survived miraculously.

AAIB, a government-run probe body, released its preliminary report in July last year, concluding that both engine fuel control switches moved from the "RUN" to the "CUTOFF" position moments after take-off, starving the engines of fuel. The report, however, did not explain what caused the switches to move. It didn't assign blame to any individual.