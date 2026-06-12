Air India Crash Probe Continues With Diligence, Professionalism: Minister

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Friday said the investigation into the AI171 plane crash last year continues with diligence and professionalism in accordance with established national and international procedures.

On the first anniversary of the fatal crash of Air India's Dreamliner that killed 260 people, Naidu said, "We remain committed to a thorough and objective determination of the causes of the accident and to further enhancing aviation safety".

His comments also come against the backdrop of expectations that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) may come out with an interim update on the probe into the accident.

Air India's Boeing 787-8 or Dreamliner with registration VT-ANB en route to London Gatwick crashed soon after takeoff on June 12, 2025, killing 241 people onboard and 19 on the ground.

One passenger survived while all 12 crew members died in the accident that happened during the initial climb. The passengers who died in the crash were citizens from India, the UK, Portugal and Canada.

"Today, as we mark one year since the tragic Air India Flight AI-171 accident, we remember with profound sorrow those who lost their lives and extend our heartfelt condolences to their families and loved ones," the minister said in a post on X.

According to him, the investigation continues with diligence and professionalism in accordance with established national and international procedures.

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