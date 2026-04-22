Sidhu Moose Wala's Father, Congress Seek Ban On Lawrence Bishnoi Web Series

Balkaur Singh, the father of the late singer Sidhu Moose Wala, has called for a ban on the upcoming web series 'Lawrence of Punjab', warning that glorifying gangsters will lead the state's youth astray.

His demand follows a formal objection from Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, who has written to ZEE5 ahead of the series' scheduled release on 27 April.

Warring has requested the immediate suspension or postponement of the release, citing violations of the IT Rules 2021 and potential threats to public order.

He stated that promotional material suggests the series is based on Lawrence Bishnoi's life. He added that the gangster is involved in an organised criminal network and faces several serious cases currently pending in court.

The Congress leader also raised objections regarding content on the series' official webpage. He said that such material has a global impact, and the description suggests the series will glorify a criminal lifestyle, which he described as an act tantamount to promoting unlawful activities.

Warring argued that the subject matter is not merely fictional but linked to a real-life individual active in crime. Consequently, he says the series warrants rigorous legal scrutiny and has threatened to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) if it is not banned.

The controversy around the series continues to intensify as Balkaur Singh joined the call for a ban. He questioned what the gangster had done for society or the country beyond criminal activities.

He said that presenting such figures to the public would prove dangerous for the youth. Singh added that Punjab has many martyrs, scientists and sportspeople who deserve to be the subjects of films instead of gangsters.

He urged the government to intervene, stating it is wrong to glorify those who follow a path of crime, especially as many youth in the state are already struggling.

The family also stated that they have not yet received justice for their son's death, alleging that the killers are being provided with special facilities and interviews in jail. He added that he will approach the court if the series is released.