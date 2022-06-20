Sidhu Moose Wala Killers Arranged Punjab Police Uniform: Cops

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants on May 29. (File)

The shooters who allegedly killed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala had arranged Punjab Police uniform to commit the murder, but did not use it, officials said on Monday.

The revelation came a day after the Delhi Police arrested three persons, including two shooters, in connection with the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala.

The accused were identified as Priyavrat alias Fauji , 26,, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, Kashish, 24), also from the state's Jhajjar district, and Keshav Kumar, 29, a resident of Bhatinda in Punjab, the officials said, adding the trio was arrested on Sunday evening from Kutch in Gujarat.

The shooters had arranged the uniform of Punjab Police, but did not use it as they could not arrange the identity cards and name badges for themselves, they said.

The accused had conducted recces eight to nine times before executing the murder.

The accused changed around five locations while conducting the recce, police said, adding that they reached Kutch after taking a lift in truck.

Eight high explosive grenades, along with under barrel grenade launcher, nine electric detonators, one assault rifle with 20 rounds, three sophisticated star pistols, 36 rounds and part of AK series assault rifle have been recovered from their possession, police said.

The police said the accused had kept the grenades as a backup plan in case the weapons did not work.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead by assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

