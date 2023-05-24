Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar To Visit Delhi Today To Meet Congress Leaders

Mr Siddaramaiah will halt in the national capital tonight.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will separately leave for New Delhi on Wednesday, where they are expected to meet the Congress high command and discuss cabinet expansion, and allocation of portfolios to existing Ministers.

As per the Chief Minister's official schedule, Mr Siddaramaiah will be leaving for Delhi by a special flight at 6:30 pm, and will halt in the national capital tonight.

According to Mr Shivakumar's tour programme, the Deputy CM is scheduled to leave Bengaluru by afternoon flight and reach Delhi by evening.

It said, he is scheduled to meet AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and other party leaders on Thursday, and the return journey has been kept open.

Mr Siddaramaiah and Mr Shivakumar were sworn in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively along with eight legislators as Ministers on May 20. Portfolios have not been allocated to the Ministers since then.

According to Congress sources, the party high command approved the first list of eight ministers, against the earlier plan of inducting a much higher number of legislators into the cabinet, as there were allegedly differences between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar over some names, during the discussions held in New Delhi last week, ahead of swearing-in.

Allocation of portfolios to the new Ministers and expanding the cabinet with the right combinations that will strike a balance in having representatives from all communities, regions, factions, and also from among the old and new generation of legislators, is the daunting task ahead of Mr Siddaramaiah.

With the sanctioned strength of the Karnataka Cabinet being 34, there are too many aspirants for ministerial berths.

