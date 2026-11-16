"Shut It Down": Father Beaten Up, Varanasi Sisters Vandalise Eatery

A video showing two women vandalising a roadside eatery in Varanasi has surfaced on social media. Users who have posted the video claim that the two women are sisters who were angry over the staff attacking their father. According to reports, the women's father had an altercation with the restaurant staff on November 4, which escalated and he was beaten up. The family filed a complaint with the Bhelupu police station but not action was taken. Frustrated, the women decided to take matters into their own hands.

The clip, recorded by a CCTV camera installed in the area, shows the girl arriving on a scooter and start recording the eatery and its surrounding areas. One of them suddenly rushes towards the establishment and overturns a container with full of batter.

The woman also throws water on the employee and yells, "Shut it (the eatery) down."

The restaurant owner said the women refused to listen after which he filed a police complaint. A case has been filed following the complaint.

Locals standing near the restaurant appear shocked. One of them try to calm the women down, but the attempt remains unsuccessful.

"There are children here. You need to be mindful. Why are you creating ruckus here?" asks a local but the woman tells her to "shut up".

Other locals then intervene to prevent the situation from escalating. One of them even tries to snatch the phone away from the other woman who is seen apologising to them.

The police are investigating the matter, said ACP Gaurav Kumar.