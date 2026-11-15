Varanasi Plans Grand Dev Deepawali With 11 Lakh Diyas, Laser Shows And More

This year, the festival of Dev Deepawali will be celebrated on November 24. Ahead of the occasion, preparations are in full swing in Varanasi. Arrangements are also being made for the Ganga Mahotsav, scheduled from November 20 to 23, which celebrates the spiritual, cultural and religious significance of the Ganga River.

The four-day Ganga Mahotsav will be organised at Namo Ghat, where cultural programmes will be held every evening.

Over 11 lakh diyas, or earthen lamps, will be lit at permanent ghats and over 100 ponds across Varanasi. The ghat areas and riverbanks have been divided into sectors. Nodal officers have also been appointed to oversee the arrangements.

Preparations Are On For Dev Deepawali

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure that the festive atmosphere of Dev Deepawali extends beyond the ghats. Special lighting arrangements will be put in place for rural areas, prominent ponds, Sarnath, Markandey Mahadev Temple and Shooltankeshwar Temple.

As Guru Nanak Jayanti also falls on November 24, Adityanath directed officials to ensure adequate arrangements for langars, kirtans and gatherings at gurdwaras.

On Dev Deepawali, lamps will be lit at all ghats. This will be followed by the Maha Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat.

Drone shows will also be held near the Assi and Dashashwamedh Ghats. A projection and laser show is planned at Chet Singh Ghat.

A special cleanliness drive will be organised across Varanasi from November 20 to 25. The ghats will be cleaned immediately after the lamp-lighting ceremony so that devotees taking a holy dip the next morning do not face any inconvenience.

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Dev Deepawali Celebrations

Dev Deepawali is celebrated on Kartik Purnima, 15 days after Diwali. On the occasion, every ghat forms its own committee to arrange lamps in beautiful patterns. Locals and volunteers also contribute lamps, oil, and wick. Fireworks, decorated boats and cultural performances on floating stages are part of the event.

Ganga Aarti and Dugdhaabhishek are performed with towering lamps and floral offerings at Dashashwamedh and Shitla Ghats. The entire ritual takes place between 6:30 and 9 pm.

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