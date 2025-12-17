Advertisement
"Showing True Colours": Omar Abdullah Slams Nitish Kumar Over Hijab Video

Abdullah said Kumar removing the face veil of a Muslim woman doctor was wrong and cannot be justified by any means.

"Showing True Colours": Omar Abdullah Slams Nitish Kumar Over Hijab Video
Nitish Kumar stirred a huge controversy after he removed the face veil of a Muslim woman.
Srinagar:

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday criticised his Bihar counterpart over the hijab incident and said that Nitish Kumar might be slowly revealing his true nature.

"Nitish Kumar, who was once considered a secular leader, may be slowly showing his true colours," Abdullah told reporters here on the sidelines of a function.

Abdullah said Kumar removing the face veil of a Muslim woman doctor was wrong and cannot be justified by any means.

"We have seen this kind of incident here several years ago. Have you forgotten how Mehbooba Mufti removed the burqa of a legitimate voter inside a polling station? That act was wrong, and this act (of Kumar) is also wrong.

"If the (Bihar) chief minister did not want to hand over the order to her (Muslim woman), they could have kept her aside. However, to humiliate her like this is totally wrong," the Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said.

Nitish Kumar stirred a huge controversy after he removed the face veil of a Muslim woman at a function earlier this week.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

