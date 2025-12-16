"Nitish Kumar Loves Children": JDU Leader On Him Pulling Down Doctor's Hijab

Amid the massive row over the viral video of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar removing the hijab of a Muslim doctor at a public event, the state's Minority Welfare Minister has said the Chief Minister loves and respects daughters and removed the veil so that the world could see the face of a successful daughter.

Zama Khan, Nitish Kumar's party colleague and the Minority Welfare Minister, said the opposition and leaders from the Muslim community are trying to defame Nitish Kumar. "Nitish ji just showed love to a Muslim daughter. He wanted society to see the face of the girl after she became successful in life," he said.

Khan said those criticising Kumar must know that he has given the country's daughters the utmost respect. "Those in the opposition who are raising questions about his mental health are revealing their mindset," he said.