Shivraj Chouhan Slams 'Panicked' Digvijaya Singh After He Misses Voting

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a dig at Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for failing to cast his vote during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls that were held on Sunday.

"Diggy Raja (Digvijaya Singh) behaved in a strange manner. He was so panicked that he did not go to cast his vote. Voting is our supreme duty in a democracy. For a person, who was Chief Minister for 10 years, failing to poll his votes shows his attitude towards democracy," Mr Chouhan said while addressing a gathering in Indore on Sunday.

"I think another reason is that 'Diggy Raja' does not trust Kamal Nath. That is why he kept visiting polling stations himself," Mr Chouhan added.

Digvijaya Singh is contesting from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat against BJP's Pragya Thakur.

He is a registered voter in his hometown Raghogarh in Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat. However, he did not cast his vote on Sunday.

Rajgarh and Bhopal Lok Sabha seats went to polls on May 12 during the sixth phase of ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

