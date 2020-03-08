Shivpal Yadav Says Ready To Ally With SP For 2022 UP State Elections

Shivpal Yadav has repeatedly stated that he is ready for an alliance with SP. (File)

The Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) is ready to contest the 2022 assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh in alliance with the Samajwadi Party, its chief Shivpal Singh Yadav, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother, has said.

The Samajwadi Party, on the other hand, has shown no inclination of a tie-up with the PSPL. "We will contest the elections on our respective symbols but we will reach an understanding over seat distribution. In political terms, SP and PSPL are on the same page and our aim is to defeat the BJP," Shivpal Yadav said.

He said that as a political party, every leader should respect the sentiments of the people and voters, today, want the anti-BJP vote to remain united.

Shivpal Yadav has repeatedly stated that he is ready for an alliance with his estranged nephew and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav but has refused to merge his party into SP.

Akhilesh Yadav, on the other hand, has stated that his party would contest the assembly polls on its own.

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh has been working overtime to bring about a rapprochement between his younger brother and son.

Meanwhile, a senior SP leader, when contacted, refused to comment on Shivpal's assertion of an alliance.

"Both the leaders belong to one family and none of us are in a position to comment on what will happen in future. There is no denying the fact that SP and PSPL are ideologically similar and an alliance would prevent a further split in anti-BJP votes," he said.

