Samajwadi Party Leader Dies In UP After Fuel Pump Pole Crushes Car

A 48-year-old Samajwadi Party leader has died after a high-mast light pole crushed his car in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district. Lal Bahadur Yadav was driving by a fuel pump when the high-mast pole was being erected. Suddenly, the massive pole collapsed, crushing Yadav's car and killing him on the spot.

Visuals from the spot show that the heavy pole crushed the front portion of Yadav's Hyundai Creta. The front windshield, especially on the driver's side, was completely damaged. The airbags deployed, but the blow was too strong for Yadav to survive.

A couple of bikes and an e-rickshaw had a close shave as they were right behind Yadav's car, but managed to brake in time.

Following the incident, Yadav's relatives and supporters protested against the fuel pump management, accusing them of negligence in erecting the pole. Police recovered Yadav's body and sent it for autopsy. The district administration has ordered an investigation into the matter.