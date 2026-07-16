Shiv Seva Spokesperson Shaina NC's WhatsApp Hacked

Days after BJP MP and spokesperson Sambit Patra's WhatsApp account was hacked, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC fell victim to a similar cyber fraud when her WhatsApp account was allegedly hacked, and messages demanding money were sent to several of her contacts.

When NDTV sent Shaina NC a reminder on WhatsApp to come to the debate at 9 pm, a normal conversation started before the WhatsApp account, before it requested a Rs 49,000 transfer, claiming that the amount would be returned within two hours. When it was told that the money would be given in person, the hacker blocked NDTV.

Shaina NC told NDTV that her WhatsApp has been hacked, and she has lodged a complaint with the cyber police, and the police are now investigating the incident.

BJP national spokesperson and MP Samvit Patra also claimed that his WhatsApp account was hacked recently. Earlier, the phones of Supriya Sule and Swara Bhaskar were also hacked.

Advice From Cyber Experts

Cybersecurity experts say WhatsApp users should:

Keep two-step verification active

Not share OTP or verification code

If money is suddenly asked in the name of an acquaintance, confirm by calling first

Notify WhatsApp and the cyber cell

There is a steady increase in cases of cybercriminals taking over WhatsApp accounts and asking for money from acquaintances. In such cases, fraudsters take advantage of trust and pressure people to send money in a hurry. Experts believe that vigilance and identity confirmation are the most effective ways to avoid such cyber traps.