Centre Reviews WhatsApp, Telegram Replies On Username, Uniform Rules Likely

The Centre is looking into responses from WhatsApp and Telegram on their username-based messaging features, with a possible notification expected within the next 20 days.

Sources in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said that WhatsApp, Telegram and Zoho Bharat Eye have submitted their replies to the government notices.

A legal team is going through the responses to assess possible violations and evaluate whether any clauses can be invoked for regulatory action or sanctions.

Legal Examination Underway

MeitY got WhatsApp's response over the weekend and the ministry is reviewing it before deciding on the next steps, MeitY Secretary S Krishnan said on the sidelines of a cybersecurity report launched on Monday.

"The reply was received last week. We are examining the response and action, if any, will be taken after that examination," Krishnan added.

The government has emphasised that any regulatory framework will apply uniformly across all platforms.

Why Government Is Concerned

MeitY issued notices to WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal over concerns that username-based messaging, which allows people to chat without revealing their phone numbers, could facilitate impersonation, phishing, identity theft and "digital arrest" scams.

A WhatsApp spokesperson had earlier described the app as primarily a private messaging service used to connect with friends and family.

A notification on the matter is expected within 20 days, according to Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The current review focuses on legal implications rather than a purely policy perspective.

The development comes amid the government's broader push to strengthen online safety and curb misuse of digital platforms while maintaining uniform rules for all messaging services.