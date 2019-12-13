Shiv Sena Slams Centre On Citizenship Act, Violence In Northeast

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party made the critical remarks in the editorial of its mouthpiece Saamana

The Shiv Sena on Friday attacked the Centre, saying it brought the new citizenship law to show it is the sole saviour of Hindus and asked what kind of politics it is playing by inviting uncalled for pain after the move caused violence in the north-eastern states.

The contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) was approved by the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha this week, and became an Act after President Ram Nath Kovind gave assent to it on Thursday night.

The Act paves the way for granting Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who have migrated after facing religious persecution in their respective country.

The bill was brought only to prove that they are the sole saviour of Hindus across the world. But the government has no concrete answer to why Kashmiri Pandits have not been able to return to Kashmir despite scrapping of Article 370.

"The situation in Kashmir is still not normal," the Shiv Sena said.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party, which supported the bill in the Lok Sabha, but stayed away from voting on it in the Rajya Sabha, made the critical remarks in the editorial of its mouthpiece Saamana.

The Article 370 of the Constitution, that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was revoked in August this year.



Add to that, there is now violence in the north- eastern states. What kind of politics the government is playing by inviting the uncalled for pain? asked the BJP's former ally which is now heading a three-party government in Maharashtra with the Congress and the NCP.

After the Shiv Sena staged a walkout before voting on the bill in the Rajya Sabha, Union Home Amit Shah sought to know the reason for the party's overnight change in position on the legislation.



Countering, the Shiv Sena alleged those who forgot what was discussed in a close-door meeting should not question what led to its change in the position on the CAB.

The Sena was apparently referring to the BJP allegedly not keeping its word of sharing the chief ministerial post in Maharashtra on rotational basis -- an arrangement it has been claiming was discussed in a close-door meeting of top leaders of the two parties ahead of the October 21 Assembly polls.

The Shiv Sena later snapped its ties with the BJP and formed government in the state with the help of the NCP and the Congress, its ideological opponents.

The Shiv Sena always took position in the interest of the country. But we were asked what happened overnight that the bill was supported in the Lok Sabha, but opposed in the Rajya Sabha...those who conveniently forgot the truth of the close-door meeting should not talk about what happened overnight, the Marathi daily said.

The publication further asked the Modi government to instead focus on north-eastern states to ensure the violent situation prevailing there doesn't spread elsewhere in the country.