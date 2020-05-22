Shiv Sena Slams BJP's Protest Plan Against Maharashtra Virus Situation

The BJP leadership is completely misguided, Shiv Sena said (File)

The Shiv Sena on Thursday hit out at the BJP for its planned protest against the Maharashtra government, saying the opposition party was trying to politicise the coronavirus pandemic.

The BJP has appealed for a state-wide protest on Friday against the Sena-NCP-Congress government, alleging that it has failed to contain the pandemic in Maharashtra.

The Sena said on Twitter that Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis should give suggestions about how to carry out the fight against the virus. The protest will gather people and will be counterproductive, the former BJP ally said.

"We shouldn't allow a repeat of what happened in Gujarat and put strain on the state police," the Sena said.

Referring to Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil's statement to his party workers about how to carry out the protest, the Sena said "we condemn this".

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeals to people to unitedly fight corona and the state BJP is politicizing the crisis," it said.

Senior Sena leader and state industries minister Subhash Desai said the BJP should first advise its Chief Minister in Gujarat about how he should handle frequent protests by migrants who are stranded in Surat and elsewhere.

"The BJP leaders should advise its Gujarat CM on how to pacify those people," he said.

Till Thursday evening, Maharashtra had recorded over 41,000 coronavirus cases and more than 1,400 deaths.

"The state government and people here are helping each other to contain the outbreak of coronavirus. The BJP should speak to people and offer support instead of doing fear- mongering," Mr Desai said.

"The BJP leadership is completely misguided...they should not forget that next state elections are four and a half years away," he added.

State Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said while healthcare workers, police and the government were fighting "an enemy called COVID-19", the BJP was fighting the government.

"It is unfortunate that in the time of crisis, BJP is seeking to play a political battle," he said.

