'Sahib, Don't Feed Your Arrogance...': Sena Leader's Fresh Dig At BJP

Sanjay Raut described his meeting with Sharad Pawar as a courtesy call after Diwali.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's cryptic tweet this morning served as another dart at ally BJP after his meeting with a leader who could rearrange political equations in Maharashtra - Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.

"Sahib, don't feed your arrogance...many Alexanders have drowned in the ocean of time...," read Sanjay Raut's tweet, roughly translated from Hindi.

The Shiv Sena is adamant on its demand for an equal shot at the Chief Minister's post in what its chief Uddhav Thackeray calls a "50:50" deal discussed with the BJP earlier this year, before the national election.

Talk of the deal reemerged after the Maharashtra election results last week; the BJP won 105 of the state's 288 seats and the Sena finished with 56. Together, they are comfortably past the 145-majority mark.

With the BJP ending up with fewer seats than in the 2014 state election, the Sena believes it deserves an equal share in power, which means two-and-a-half years for a chief minister from each party.

The BJP's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who sees himself ruling for another full term, has rejected any such deal with the Sena.

Mr Raut described his meeting with Sharad Pawar as a courtesy call after Diwali. This isn't the first such "courtesy call" that has fueled speculation.

Earlier this week, the Sena and the BJP held separate meetings with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, calling them courtesy visits for Diwali greetings.

Yesterday, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray led another delegation of MLAs in a meeting with the Governor. This time, it was on farmers' issues, he said.

The NCP has declared that the people's mandate is for the party to sit in the opposition, along with ally Congress and other parties.

That clarification came after reports that the NCP had conveyed to the Sena its willingness to support it in a new political configuration to keep the BJP out of power.

Mr Pawar had even backed the Sena saying there was nothing wrong with its demand for timeshare at the top job.

"In the 1990s also, there was a 50-50 formula for the Shiv Sena and the BJP. So they have past experience (in running the government). So the Sena can insist, nothing wrong in that," Mr Pawar had said in an interview with NDTV.

Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi was the Maharashtra Chief Minister from 1995-1999.

The Sena had, however, ruled out forming government with any party other than the BJP.

With the BJP making it clear it cannot offer more than the Deputy Chief Minister's post, the Sena's play seems to be faltering.

Mr Pawar's party has won 54 seats, limiting the Sena-BJP to 161 seats and emerging as a plausible partner for government formation.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.