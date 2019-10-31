Shiv Sena Leaders Meet Maharashtra Governor Amid Tussle With BJP Over '50:50' Formula

The Shiv Sena, BJP held separate meetings with the Maharashtra Governor (File Photo)

Shiv Sena leaders met with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari this evening as the standoff with ally BJP over its "50:50" arrangement for rotational chief ministership continued to stall government formation in the state a week after the verdict.

This is their second solo meeting with the Governor this week. On Monday the Sena and the BJP held separate meetings with the Governor, reinforcing tense vibes between the long-time allies over power sharing.

Ostensibly, the Sena delegation discussed financial aid for farmers hit by rain, but sources say much more may have been discussed.

The row started as Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, soon after the Maharashtra poll results last week, issued a reminder to the BJP of a "50:50" deal in talks with BJP president Amit Shah before the national elections, in which the BJP and the Sena would have the chief minister's post for two and a half years each.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis promptly said there was no such deal. Even when the BJP conceded the arrangement was discussed with the Sena, Mr Fadnavis said he was not present if there had been any such decision.

In a meeting today in which the Sena chose Eknath Shinde as its legislative party leader, Uddhav Thackeray reportedly expressed disappointment with the BJP.

"So far we have not received any proposal from the BJP. I am in regular touch with the Chief Minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi but no official proposal has come to Shiv Sena," Mr Thackeray reportedly told his party MLAs.

He also said it was important to form government soon as a delay was not good. "We don't need anything more than what was decided as a formula," the Sena chief reportedly said.

Sena MLAs are keen to have Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray, a debutant MLA and the first of his family to ever contest an election, as chief minister for half the term.

However, Mr Fadnavis, prepping for his second straight stint, has asserted that he will be chief minister for the entire five year term.

The BJP has reportedly agreed to give Deputy Chief Ministership and some key ministries to the Sena.

The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra election, but crossed the majority mark easily with ally Sena, which won 56 seats.

Given the BJP's dependence on it for a majority, the Sena has upped its stakes.

