Shiv Sena Leader Tweets Poem On RaIn, Attacked For 'Utter Insensitivity'

The Nationalist Congress Party accused Sanjay Raut of "rubbing salt into people's wounds."

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut is being criticized for posting a poem about rain on Twitter, at a time when record rain in Mumbai has killed several people and brought life to standstill.

The opposition, which was not in a lyrical mood, slammed him for showing "insensitivity" on a day when many people died in rain-related accidents.

Sanjay Raut, a Rajya Sabha member, tweeted a Hindi couplet which translated as "These raindrops must harbor some desire, otherwise who falls back to the land after ascending to the skies".

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) accused him of mocking people.

"This is utter insensitivity. It is like rubbing salt into people's wounds. They (the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena) are running away from their responsibility and ridiculing the people," said the NCP's chief spokesperson Nawab Malik.

Heavy rains threw normal life in the city out of gear on Monday and Tuesday, bringing rail, road and air traffic to a halt.

As many as 21 people died after a compound wall collapsed in Malad .

