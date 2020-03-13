Punjab Right-Wing Leader Arrested For Allegedly Faking Attack On Himself

Narinder Bhardwaj had lodged a first information report or FIR with Ludhiana Police on March 7.

The president of the labour wing of Shiv Sena (Hindustan), Narinder Bhardwaj, has been arrested for falsely claiming an attack on himself to get security cover, said police.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Rakesh Aggarwal told reporters that Narinder Bhardwaj had filed a first information report or FIR with Ludhiana Police on March 7 alleging that some unidentified men attacked him while he was in his car in Kohara area a day earlier.

The complainant, Narinder Bhardwaj, 45, had claimed two bike-borne men, of which one was turbaned, stopped in front of his car and slammed an iron rod onto his vehicle''s windscreen.

In his complaint, Mr Bhardwaj said that he could not identify the attackers because both of them had their faces covered with a piece of cloth, Mr Aggarwal said.

He had claimed that he managed to escape unhurt in the alleged attack, the senior police officer added.

Mr Aggarwal said later during investigations, Narinder Bhardwaj could not prove his location at the spot. When police questioned him intensely, he spilled the beans and confessed that he had faked the attack on himself to get police security cover.

Police has arrested him and further investigations were on, Mr Aggarwal said.