Minimum Support Price Hikes For Crops 'Utterly Inadequate': Akali Dal

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday rejected the Centre's hike of Rs 50 per quintal in the minimum support price of wheat by the Centre.

Mr Badal described the hike as "utterly inadequate", saying this came as a "huge disappointment" to the farmers who are already battling "unremunerative prices" of their produce.

For other crops, the minimum support prices announced by the Centre is "meaningless" in the absence of assured procurement of those crops, the SAD chief said in a statement.

He said the increase in MSPs would not even cover the increased costs of inputs, including diesel.

The Centre on Monday hiked the MSP for buying six rabi crops, including wheat, by up to six per cent.

The MSP of wheat has been hiked by Rs 50 to Rs 1,975 per quintal. The MSPs of lentil (masoor), gram, barley, safflower and mustard/rapeseed have also been increased.