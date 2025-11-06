Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra's Employees To Be Questioned In 60-Crore Fraud

Four employees of Best Deal Private Limited, a company owned by actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra, have been summoned for questioning in Rs 60-crore fraud case. The Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) issued the notice. The couple is facing a police case for allegedly duping a businessman, Deepak Kothari, of nearly Rs 60 crore in a loan-cum-investment deal.

One of the four employees recorded his statement with the EOW last week and maybe questioned again, if needed. The statements of other three employees will be recorded in the coming days. These employees held senior positions in Raj Kundra's company during that time, said a senior EOW official.

The purpose of the questioning is to ascertain whether Rs 20-crore were spent on office furnishings, as claimed by Kundra. Furthermore, EOW wants to know how the employees were paid their salaries - whether through company's earnings or from other sources.

The EOW is trying to connect the dots of the money trail by questioning these employees.

The senior official added that the investigation team is trying to determine if Kundra's company had enough orders from clients to justify taking a Rs 60-crore loan in the name of investment.

The EOW will also soon question product suppliers and individuals associated with companies that advertised products for Kundra's company. After the questioning process is complete, if necessary, Kundra will be summoned again for further questioning.

During questioning earlier in October, businessman Kundra said his company traded in electrical and household appliances and faced significant losses after demonetisation, which was implemented by the Centre in 2016. It is due to financial crisis the company could not repay the borrowed funds.

A case was registered against Kundra and Shetty, who were directors of now-defunct Best Deal TV Private Limited, a home shopping and online retail platform, in Mumbai on August 14 for allegedly duping businessman Deepak Kothari of nearly Rs 60 crore in a loan-cum-investment deal.

Kothari alleged that between 2015 and 2023, the couple induced him to invest Rs 60-crore in Best Deal TV Private Limited, but the amount was used for their personal benefits.

Kundra claimed that a portion of Rs 60 crore was paid as fees to actors Bipasha Basu and Neha Dhupia.