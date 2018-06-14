Shatrughan Sinha Prefers RJD Iftaar Over JDU's, Triggers Speculation The Iftaar at Tejashwi Yadav's house coincided with a similar feast for rozedars held at the Haj Bhavan, which was organized by the ruling Janata Dal United in Bihar and where the actor-turned-politician remained conspicuous by his absence.

Share EMAIL PRINT Shatrughan Sinha said he didn't know about the JDU iftaar party. (File) Patna: Disgruntled BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha on Wednesday attended an Iftaar party hosted by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, triggering speculations about his future political move.



The Iftaar at Mr Yadav's 5, Circular Road residence coincided with a similar feast for rozedars held at the Haj Bhavan, which was organized by the ruling Janata Dal United in Bihar and where the actor-turned-politician remained absent.



"It is an auspicious and happy occasion. Iftaar parties are a part of our composite culture. Lalu Prasad (RJD chief) is my dear friend. I am delighted to be among my family friends," Mr Sinha told reporters.



Asked why he skipped the Iftaar hosted by the JDU, the Patna Sahib lawmaker claimed he did not have knowledge of the Haj House function.



Asked whether his presence at a function hosted by an opposition party leader while skipping the one hosted by an ally of his party could lead to bitterness, he asserted "iftaar only sweetens relationships".



When pressed further by journalists, he responded with his trademark - Khamosh!



The actor-turned-politician spent close to half an hour at Mr Yadav's residence, where Lalu Prasad - sentenced for fodder scam cases and currently out on bail for medical treatment - was, however, not present.



Speaking on the occasion, Tejashwi Yadav - who is the RJD heir apparent - regretted his absence at the Iftaar hosted by Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and said "our programme had been decided long ago so I could not be present there. But our Rajya Sabha member Manoj Jha is representing our party and I hope that the Iftaar at Delhi sends out a strong message in favour of opposition unity".



Tejashwi's elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav, lawmaker, and eldest sister Misa Bharti were also present at the Iftaar, seeking to put to rest recent speculations about sibling rivalry that was triggered by a tweet from Tej Pratap.



"Tej Pratap never said that he had a problem with his brother or sister. It was a creation of the media. Today all the mischief-mongers have got a reply seeing all of us together", Misa Bharti told reporters.





