Shatrughan Sinha Indicates May Quit BJP Ahead Of 2019 Election

But the Bollywood-actor-turned politician also made it clear that he would not shift from the Patna Sahib constituency seat in Bihar from where he has been elected to the Lok Sabha.
"I have offers from other parties. Whether I serve through my party or some other parties or even contest independently, it hardly matters," he told news channel Times Now.
"There were rumours in the last elections too that I will not get ticket from the BJP. But I got the ticket. (In 2014) My name was announced at the last moment from the same seat. Now, I am again hearing these rumours," Shatrughan Sinha said.
The former minister said he won from his seat with a record margin. "I broke previous records and got the highest vote share in the country. Why will I not be given ticket?"
Asked if he was being "ill-treated" in the BJP, Shatrughan Sinha replied in the affirmative.
"As they are my own people, I can't speak about their behaviour to outsiders in detail... My party knows it hurt me. Not just now but from day one when this government came to power," he said.
"Look at our friend, philosopher and ultimate guru Lal Krishna Advani. From two seats to almost 200 seats, the party grew mainly under his leadership. Where is he today? He could have been anything. He has been like a guardian of the party," Shatrughan Sinha added.