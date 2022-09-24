In Contest For Congress Chief, Shashi Tharoor First To Make It Official

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor today collected the form to run for the post of party president, making him the first leader to officially enter the contest. A prominent member of the Congress's G-23 or group of 23 leaders, Mr Tharoor was the first to declare his intention to run for the post that has been with the Gandhis -- either Sonia Gandhi or her son Rahul -- for much of 25 years.

Mr Tharoor, who has got her go-ahead to contest the October 17 election, has a tougher challenge from Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, a staunch Gandhi family loyalist, who is likely to win support among those batting for status quo and a return of Rahul Gandhi at the top post. His party collegaue from Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, and Manish Tiwari, who, in 2020 along with Mr Tharoor had written to Sonia Gandhi calling for an organizational overhaul and blaming the party's downward spiral on a leadership drift, is also in the race.