26-Year-Old Student From Telangana Shot Dead At Restaurant In Kansas City

A 26-year-old student from Telangana was shot dead inside a restaurant in Kansas city in Missouri in the United States on Friday evening.

Sharath Koppu, who was studying in University of Missouri, Kansas city, was rushed to hospital, where he was declared dead. He had moved to the United States earlier this year.

Local media reports said five gunshots were heard by people from the market area where the restaurant was. It is not yet clear who shot Sharath Koppu or how the shooters managed to escape.

The police have not yet identified either suspects or a motive, according to reports.

Sharath Koppu had grown up in Telangana's Warangal district and graduated from the Vasavi College of Engineering. He had moved to the US after leaving his job as a Software Engineer in Hyderabad.

Sharath's family was informed earlier today and has contacted Telangana's NRI minister KT Rama Rao, seeking help in getting the body back.

The Indian consul officials in Chicago have also promised all help in getting the body back to India.

Deepest condolences to the family of K Sharat who was victim of a shooting in Kansas City Missouri. Consulate officials are on the way. We will provide all assistance.⁦@SushmaSwaraj⁩ ⁦@IndianEmbassyUS⁩ ⁦@CPVIndia⁩ ⁦@NavtejSarna⁩ — India in Chicago (@IndiainChicago) July 7, 2018

Raghu Chodavaram, who described himself as Sharath's cousin, has set up a social media post to pitch in to help Sharath Koppu's family in Warangal. Within two hours, over 17000 dollars have been raised.

The incident comes a year after another Indian techie from Hyderabad, 32-year-old Srinivas Kuchibhotla, was killed at a bar in Kansas City in a racially motivated hate crime.

A US Navy veteran, Adam W Purinton, who shot Srinivas Kuchibhotla on February 22, 2017, after shouting "Get out of my country", was sentenced to life in May this year.