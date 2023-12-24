Sharad Pawar Praises Gautam Adani Over Financial Help For New Tech Centre

Sharad Pawar said Gautam Adani sent a Rs 25 crore cheque for the construction.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday thanked and praised industrialist Gautam Adani for his financial help for the construction of a new technology centre in Pune's Baramati.

Mr Pawar was addressing a gathering during the inauguration of the robotic lab in the engineering department of Vidya Pratishthan in Baramati. Finolex J Power Systems Limited chairman Deepak Chabaria was also present.

The engineering sector is changing rapidly and it's necessary to create a group (section) that is ready to accept these changes to move ahead, Mr Pawar told the gathering.

"We are building the first centre for Artificial Intelligence in India and the construction is underway. This project is going to cost Rs 25 crore. We have jumped into this work after arranging the money. Fortunately, after I requested two of our colleagues to help with this, they immediately extended their support," said the veteran politician.

"First Siphotech, which is the most important company in the construction sector in the country, They have decided to help the project with Rs 10 crore, I would like to thank them very much.

He said Mr Adani sent a Rs 25 crore cheque for the construction.

"Gautam Adani's name will have to be taken on this occasion, he has sent a cheque of Rs 25 crore to the institution. With the help of these two, we are setting up both these projects at this place today and work has also started," Mr Pawar said.

The NCP chief also informed that from January 17-22, an agri-exhibition will be held in Baramati with the help of Krushi Vikas Pratisthan.

"Today's high-tech products come into the market using machines, electrical, electronic and computer branches together while building a manpower that is industry-driven. If this growing demand is to be met, there is a huge need for skilled engineers with new technology in both the country and abroad. Considering all these challenges and opportunities, Vidya Pratishthan has decided to make the first smart factory of a rural area at about four thousand square feet in Baramati for which work has also been started," he added.

"Nowadays, the flow of production is going to China, how can this flow be brought to India? This is an opportunity. Therefore, there is a need to empower the younger generation, youth power. It is always said that India is a country of the youth, it has perseverance, so we must be ready to give him the technical training which is accepted to the world," Mr Pawar said.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)