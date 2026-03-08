Gautam Adani Pays Tribute To Women In His Family On Women's Day

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, stated on Sunday that women in his family have played a decisive role in shaping his outlook on life, responsibility and nation-building.

Marking International Women's Day, Gautam Adani shared a personal reflection, describing the women around him as the "architects of my conscience".

In a post on LinkedIn, the Chairman of Adani Group recalled how the women in his family played a decisive role in shaping his sense of responsibility, character and approach towards nation-building.

Reflecting on his childhood, he said his earliest lessons came from his mother, who introduced him to India's epics and the values they carry.

"The stories from the epics taught him lessons far deeper than any textbook could. Those stories helped instil ideas of courage, sacrifice, duty and faith at a young age," Gautam Adani noted.

He also looked back at a defining moment in his life when he left home for Mumbai at the age of 16 with little more than determination to build something of his own.

Gautam Adani said that while he stepped into an uncertain future, he often thinks about the courage it must have taken for his mother to allow him to pursue that path.

Gautam Adani also paid tribute to his wife, Priti Adani, describing her as "the keeper of my conscience".

"A trained dentist by profession, she chose to dedicate her time to building the Adani Foundation, which today runs programmes in education, healthcare, sustainable livelihoods and community development," Adani Group's Chairman stated.

"These initiatives now touch the lives of more than 10 million people across 22 states in India," Gautam Adani noted.

Speaking about his family, the Indian billionaire said his daughters-in-law, Paridhi Adani and Diva Adani, have brought fresh perspectives into the family.

He described Paridhi as a thoughtful and sharp lawyer who can engage on a wide range of subjects, while Diva, a designer, combines creativity with compassion, especially in supporting people with disabilities.

He also spoke about the joy brought by his three granddaughters, noting that their presence has a way of dissolving the seriousness of the boardroom and reminding him of the responsibility every generation carries toward the next.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)