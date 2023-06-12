Pune Techie Arrested For Alleged Death Threat To Sharad Pawar On Facebook

Mumbai Police on Monday arrested a man for alleged involvement in a death threat to Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar.

Accused Sagar Barve is working in the data feeding and analytics section of a private firm, a Mumbai Police official said.

"The Mumbai Crime Branch, which was probing the case, brought Barve to Mumbai. He was presented in court and has been remanded in police custody till Tuesday," the official said.

Barve has allegedly posted a death threat against Sharad Pawar on Facebook.