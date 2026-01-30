"Shameless, Dishonest": Gaurav Gogoi Slams Himanta Sarma On 'Miya' Remark

Gaurav Gogoi hit out at Himanta Biswa Sarma on X Friday over 'shameless' comments by the Assam Chief Minister about the votes of lakhs of Miyas - a derogatory reference to Muslims seen as crossing over illegally from Bangladesh - being cut before the Assembly election in April.

The Congress MP criticised Sarma for misusing the name of the Supreme Court and accused him of dishonesty, tweeting, "He claims to rely on the honourable court's "own words"... from the case of (ex-Assam Chief Minister) Sarbananda Sonowal. But this is a blatant lie."

"The honourable court neither authored the said words nor adopted it (and) to pass off an executive report as judicial pronouncement is deliberate contempt..." Gogoi raged.

"For a Chief Minister to falsely attribute words of the court is not just contemptuous... it is an assault on constitutional propriety and institutional integrity," he continued.

The snapback was in reference to remarks by Sarma earlier this week as the Chief Minister.

"We have taken this step (i.e., the special intensive revision) so Miyas can't vote... when the SIR comes to Assam, four to five lakh Miya votes will be struck off the voter list," Sarma had said.

"My job is to give trouble to Miya people..." the Chief Minister also said, following that up 24 hours later by asking his administration's Public Works Departments to hire local workers over Miyas.

The remarks sparked a massive row.

Opposition leader Debabrata Saikia wrote to the Chief Justice of India, urging suo motu cognisance of the misuse of special revision of electoral rolls.

Sarma later offered a clarification of his remarks, insisting he used the word 'Miya' in the context of Bangladeshi Muslims' illegal immigration into Assam and referred to remarks by the top court - which he said mentions "the demographic invasion of Assam" - to back his claim.

The influx of Bangladeshi refugees is a sensitive issue in Assam.

The border area is considered porous due to the difficult terrain, and this has led to a large-scale influx over several decades, and with Delhi's ties with Dhaka nosediving in the aftermath of the regime change in the neighbouring country, the border situation has become more tense.