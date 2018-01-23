At World Economic Forum In Davos, A Special Honour For Shah Rukh Khan Shah Rukh Khan was at his wittiest best in Davos when he asked actress Cate Blanchett for a selfie publicly and immediately quipped that it may leave his children embarrassed, sending the audience into peals of laughter.

6 Shares EMAIL PRINT Shah Rukh Khan talked extensively about his social initiative, which he has named after his father. (PTI) Davos: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan received the Crystal award at the World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland along with Hollywood actress Kate Blanchett and legendary musician Elton John.



Shah Rukh Khan was at his wittiest best in Davos when he asked actress Cate Blanchett for a selfie publicly and immediately quipped that it may leave his children embarrassed, sending the audience into peals of laughter.



Receiving the award, Mr Khan applauded Ms Blanchett -- who was honoured with the award just before him -- for being the queen of billions of hearts, including his own.



He then talked extensively about his social initiative, which he has named after his father, and the reason for the same.



The cine star also thanked his late mother, wife and his daughter for inspiring him.



After thanking the WEF for the award, Shah Rukh Khan finished his speech with "namaskar" and "Jai Hind".



He was presented the award for "his leadership in championing children's and women's rights in India".



Earlier in the day, he also posed in his signature open arm style right after reaching Davos.



Shah Rukh Khan is the founder of the non-profit Meer Foundation, which provides support to female victims of acid attacks and major burn injuries through medical treatment, legal aid, vocational training, rehabilitation and livelihood support.



The mega star has also been responsible for the creation of specialised children's hospital wards and has supported childcare centres with free boarding for children undergoing cancer treatment.



