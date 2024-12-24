5 Soldiers Killed As Army Vehicle Plunges Into 300-Foot Gorge In J&K

Five soldiers were killed and five others injured when an Army truck carrying them skidded off the road and plunged into a 300-foot gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Tuesday, said officials.

The accident, said officials, occurred in the Gharoa area at around 5:20 pm when an Army vehicle, part of a convoy of six vehicles, was on its way to Banoi in the district.

"All ranks of #WhiteKnightCorps extend their deepest condolences on the tragic loss of five brave soldiers in a vehicle accident during operational duty in the #Poonch sector," the 16 Corps, Indian Army, posted on X.

Rescue operations are underway, said the Army, adding that the injured personnel are receiving medical care.

Quick action teams of the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police are at the site.