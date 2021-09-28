Senior Security Officer, Maoist Killed In Jharkhand Encounter

Several weapons, including an AK-47 rifle, were recovered from the encounter site. (Representational)

A 41-year-old deputy commandant-rank official of Jharkhand Jaguar, an anti-Maoist force of state police, was killed in an encounter in Latehar district on Tuesday, a senior official said.

A member of the banned outfit, Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad, was also gunned down in the encounter which took place inside Salayya forest, IG (Operations) and Jharkhand Police spokesperson A V Homkar said.

"Deputy Commandant and Assault Commander of Jharkhand Jaguar Rajesh Kumar was injured during an encounter with extremists at Latehar forests. He was airlifted to Ranchi but did not survive," Mr Homkar told PTI.

Several weapons, including an AK-47 rifle, were recovered from the encounter site, he said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the state lost the deputy commandant during a search operation.

"May God give peace to the soul of the brave martyr and give strength to the bereaved family to bear the grief," Mr Soren said in a tweet.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)