Congress's Ahmed Patel, Anand Sharma Meet DK Shivakumar In Tihar Jail

Senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel and Anand Sharma today met party leader from Karnataka DK Shivakumar who is currently in the judicial custody in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

The two Congress leaders were accompanied to the Tihar Jail, where Mr Shivakumar is lodged, by the party's state unit member DK Suresh.

A special court on Wednesday dismissed the bail application of Mr Shivakumar.

Probe agency Enforcement Directorate had in September last year registered the money laundering case against Mr Shivakumar and a few others.

The case was based on a chargesheet filed by the Income Tax Department on charges of alleged tax evasion and unaccounted transactions worth crores.



