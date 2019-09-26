Congress's Ahmed Patel, Anand Sharma Meet DK Shivakumar In Tihar Jail

Senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel and Anand Sharma were accompanied to the Tihar Jail, where DK Shivakumar is lodged, by the party's state unit member DK Suresh.

All India | | Updated: September 26, 2019 14:26 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Congress's Ahmed Patel, Anand Sharma Meet DK Shivakumar In Tihar Jail

DK Shivakumar, arrested by Enforcement Directorate on September 3, is currently in Tihar Jail


New Delhi: 

Senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel and Anand Sharma today met party leader from Karnataka DK Shivakumar who is currently in the judicial custody in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

The two Congress leaders were accompanied to the Tihar Jail, where Mr Shivakumar is lodged, by the party's state unit member DK Suresh.

A special court on Wednesday dismissed the bail application of Mr Shivakumar.

Probe agency Enforcement Directorate had in September last year registered the money laundering case against Mr Shivakumar and a few others.

The case was based on a chargesheet filed by the Income Tax Department on charges of alleged tax evasion and unaccounted transactions worth crores.
 



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

DK ShivakumarAhmed PatelAnand Patel

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Mehul ChoksiDonald TrumpSensexS JaishankarBeijing AirportIRCTCCyclone HikkaPM ModiIshwar Chandra VidyasagarLive TVHOP LivePNR StatusRedmi 8AVivo U10

................................ Advertisement ................................