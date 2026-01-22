"My Leader Will Not Let Me Down": DK Shivakumar To NDTV On Top Post Tussle

As the tussle over the Karnataka Chief Minister post drags on, Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress boss DK Shivakumar has said he lives on "hope" and believes that his leader will not let him down.

Shivakumar is currently representing Karnataka at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. In an exclusive interview with NDTV's CEO and Editor-in-Chief, Rahul Kanwal, he was asked about the ongoing tussle between him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the top post.

"My leaders will take a call. It is not a matter to be discussed with the media; it is a behind-the-scenes discussion. I am always positive, I live on hope, see hard work will always pay, I fully believe in it, I think my leader will definitely not let me down," Shivakumar said.

#NDTVExclusive | Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) speaks to NDTV's Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal (@rahulkanwal) on the world looking at India, whether India needs a leader like Donald Trump, the power tussle in Karnataka and more #NDTVAtDavos… pic.twitter.com/crCKui4RJw — NDTV (@ndtv) January 22, 2026

The Congress veteran was asked about the chatter that he doesn't have enough MLAs in his camp. "Who said this? I have 140, I am the president of the party (in Karnataka). There is nothing to be decided on numbers; all of us work as a team. Siddaramaiah has 140, I have 140. Both of us sat and discussed. We have left it to the leadership, and we will go by the leadership," he said. The Congress and its allies have a total of 140 MLAs in Karnataka Assembly.

On a comparison with the Rajasthan Congress crisis in 2020, in which then Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot retained the top post, Shivakumar said, "I don't want to comment on other states, other issues. Siddaramaiah and I are saying in the same voice that we will go by whatever the leadership decides."

On his Davos outing, Shivakumar said he met several business leaders and many of them are looking to invest in multiple sectors in Bengaluru and Karnataka. "They feel it (Bengaluru) is a very safe place, especially for the weather and pollution levels. They are not happy with pollution in Delhi, but as far as Bengaluru and Karnataka are concerned, they are very happy," he said.

Shivakumar said the world is looking at India. "India has a lot of opportunities and all of us have to work together. The manpower we have, the knowledge capital we have built, the human resources they look at... I could see various leaders say that India is a country to look at," he said.

Speaking about US President Donald Trump's session, Shivakumar said his knowledge is "amazing". "There are plus and minus, that is a different case, but as a leader, we have to acknowledge his capability. We may have a difference of opinion."