Senior BJP Leader And Ex Minister Leelaram Bhojwani Dies In Chhattisgarh

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over Leelaram Bhojwani's passing.

Senior BJP leader and former minister in undivided Madhya Pradesh Leelaram Bhojwani died at a hospital in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, party leaders said on Thursday. He was 82.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former CM Raman Singh expressed grief over Bhojwani's passing.

“Bhojwani, who hailed from Rajnandgaon city, was admitted to a private hospital in Raipur for treatment of some ailments a few days back. He breathed his last on Wednesday night at the hospital,” a party functionary here said.

The final rites will be conducted in Rajnandgaon on Thursday, he said.

His funeral procession will be taken out from his home around 3.30 pm and then halt at the district BJP office for people to pay homage to the veteran leader. The final rites will be held at Lakhauli Muktidham here, he said.

Bhojwani, a two-time MLA, was first elected as a legislator in 1990 and then in 1998 from Rajnandgaon assembly seat.

He had served as minister of state for the labour department in Sunder Lal Patwa government in undivided Madhya Pradesh in 1990. Chhattisgarh was carved out of MP in 2000.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel condoled the death of Bhojwani and recalled his contribution to the welfare of the common people.

“Bhojwani ji had a long public life and worked dedicatedly for the welfare of common people throughout his life,” he said.

Senior BJP leader and former chief minister Raman Singh, the incumbent MLA from Rajnandgaon, also expressed grief over the demise of Bhojwani.

“Our Kakaji (uncle) Shri Bhojwani ji has left us. It is a personal loss to me. May God give strength to his family to bear the loss and rest the departed soul in peace,” he said.