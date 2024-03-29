'Send Your Message': Arvind Kejriwal's Wife Sunita Shares WhatsApp Number

Sunita Kejriwal had taken to video messages to address AAP supporters directly.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife today shared a helpline number for his supporters to share their messages with the AAP chief, who remains in the Enforcement Directorate custody since his arrest last week.

केजरीवाल जी को आशीर्वाद देने के लिए आप इस नम्बर पर WhatsApp करें - 8297324624 l Smt. @KejriwalSunita Addressing an Important Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/eAbIiUgJO3 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 29, 2024

"We are starting a drive from today - 'Kejriwal ko Aashirvaad'. You can send your blessings and prayers to him on the WhatsApp number 8297324624. You can send any message you want," said Sunita Kejriwal in a video message.

She said many people had phoned her and said they were fasting for Mr Kejriwal's release.

"This is how much people love him. Send us whatever you want to tell. Every single message of yours will reach him and he will love reading those. You need not be from AAP to write to him," added the Chief Minister's wife.

Ms Kejriwal had taken to video messages to address AAP supporters directly after her husband's arrest.

While being taken to the court yesterday, Mr Kejriwal dubbed the case against him as a "political conspiracy". His wife told reporters outside the court that he is not keeping well in the ED custody.

"His health is not okay at the moment. Your Chief Minister is being harassed. The public will give a fitting reply on this," she said after the court extended his ED custody till April 1.

Mr Kejriwal, who was arrested on March 21, is the third AAP leader after Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh to be arrested in the alleged liquor policy scam.

The ED believes the now-scrapped policy provided a high profit margin of nearly 185 per cent for retailers and 12 per cent for wholesalers. A portion from the wholesalers' cut was recovered as bribes and allegedly used to fund the AAP's Goa election campaign, the agency claims.