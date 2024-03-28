'His Health Not Okay': Sunita Kejriwal Shares Update On Husband Arvind

Sunita Kejriwal was present at the court during Arvind Kejriwal's case hearing.

Sunita Kejriwal today said that her husband Arvind Kejriwal, who is in Enforcement Directorate's custody, is not keeping well. Her remarks came just minutes before a court extended Mr Kejriwal's custody by 4 days in an alleged corruption case linked to the Delhi liquor policy.

"His health is not okay at the moment. Your Chief Minister is being harassed. The public will give a fitting reply on this," Mrs Kejriwal told reporters outside the Rose Avenue court in Delhi.

The AAP national convener was arrested by the probe agency on March 21, and sent to remand till March 28 by the court. Today, his custody was extended till April 1.

The ED believes the policy provided an impossibly high profit margin of nearly 185 per cent for retailers and 12 per cent for wholesalers. Of the latter, six per cent - over ₹ 600 crore - was recovered as bribes and the money was allegedly used to fund the Goa and Punjab poll campaigns, the agency claims.

As he was being taken to the courtroom today, Arvind Kejriwal told reporters that "this is a political conspiracy".

Despite his arrest, the party insists that he will continue as the Delhi Chief Minister and function from jail. Earlier this week, he issued two orders from the lockup - one on water supply, and the other to make medicines and tests free at Mohalla clinics.