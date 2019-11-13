Sena's Sanjay Raut, In Hospital, Quotes Harivansh Rai Bachchan Poem

Sanjay Raut was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Monday.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who is recovering at a Mumbai hospital after a surgery, quoted a poem by veteran Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan in a tweet this morning.

The 57-year-old leader quoted a line from "Agneepath" in a tweet in Hindi. The phrase "Agneepath... Agneepath... Agneepath" tweeted by Mr Raut is often repeated in the poem by seasoned actor Amitabh Bachchan's father that motivates to face life struggles head on.

This is the second consecutive day when the Sena leader tweeted from the hospital and quoted a Hindi poem.

Yesterday, he had tweeted a poem by Sohan Lal Dwivedi. "Lahron se dar kar nauka paar nahi hoti, koshish karne walon ki haar nahi hoti (If you have fear of waves, you won't be able to cross the ocean.. those who try, never lose," he tweeted in Hindi, adding, "hum honge kamyab.. zaroor honge (we will succeed, for sure)"," he wrote. His tweets are a veiled reference to the political crisis in Maharashtra which has now been placed under President's Rule.

Mr Raut was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Monday after he complained of chest pain. Hours later, he underwent angioplasty. On Tuesday, political leaders across party lines including NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule and some leaders from the BJP visited him in the hospital. Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray also paid him a visit.

Since the state election results were announced on October 24, Mr Raut, executive editor of the Sena's mouthpiece "Saamana", has been the face of his party's repeated demand for chief ministership for 2.5 years and 50:50 split in portfolios, which became a flash point between his party and ally BJP.

The state was placed under President's Rule on Tuesday after a report from Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to the centre that none of the three parties he had invited since Saturday - BJP, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) - could produce enough numbers to stake claim to power even 20 days after the October 24 state election results.

However, President's Rule didn't has stopped allies Congress and NCP from holding discussions on whether to support the Shiv Sena in forming government.

Criticising Governor for the move, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said: "We had asked for 48 hrs but Governor gave us six months," referring to his party's request for extension of deadline amid talks with the NCP and Congress for government formation.

(With inputs from PTI)

