'Those Who Try...': Sanjay Raut, In Hospital, Tweets Famous Hindi Poem

Sanjay Raut was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. (File)

Hours after he underwent angioplasty at a Mumbai hospital, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut this morning tweeted a poem by famous Hindi poet Sohan Lal Dwivedi as uncertainty prevails in Maharashtra over government formation.

"Lahron se dar kar nauka paar nahi hoti, koshish karne walon ki haar nahi hoti (If you have fear of waves, you won't be able to cross the ocean.. those who try, never lose," he tweeted in Hindi, adding, "hum honge kamyab.. zaroor honge (we will succeed, for sure)".

Mr Raut was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Monday after he complained of chest pain. Hours later, he underwent angioplasty. His health is now stable, his brother told news agency PTI.

The 57-year-old leader's tweet came a day after Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyar refused Sena's request for another 48 hours to stake claim to form government.

On Monday, Sena had set the stage for talks with the NCP and Congress as it pulled out its lone minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, Arvind Sawant, signaling its break-up with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Yet hours of deliberation did not yield a result that Sena expected. The Congress did not rule out support to the Sena but said in a noncommittal statement: "The Congress president has spoken to Sharad Pawar. The party will have further discussions with NCP."

Now Sharad Pawar's NCP, the third largest party, has been given a deadline till 8:30 pm today to stake claim.

Earlier on Sunday, Sena ally, the BJP had refused Governor's invitation as its decades-old alliance partner stuck to its demand of "50:50" deal.

Since the state election results were announced on October 24, Mr Raut, executive editor of the Sena's mouthpiece "Saamana", has been the face of his party's repeated demand for chief ministership for 2.5 years and 50:50 split in portfolios

