See If Dispute Can Be Settled: Court To Sushant Rajput's Father, Filmmakers

A movie inspired by Sushant Singh Rajput's life is under production.

The Delhi High Court Wednesday suggested that Sushant Singh Rajput's father and the makers of a film purportedly based on the late Bollywood actor's life make an attempt at finding a solution to their dispute.

"Talk to each other and see if it can be worked out," said Justice Talwant Singh while hearing Krishna Kishore Singh's appeal against the single-judge order refusing to stay the release of the film ''Nyay: The Justice''.

"Independent of the proceedings, we will try to resolve," said senior advocate Jayant Mehta, representing Kishore Singh.

Senior advocate Chander Lall, appearing on behalf of the film director, also agreed to the suggestion and said that there was "no intention to take advantage".

Justice Rajiv Shakdher, who was heading the two-judge bench, remarked that the case did not seem like "one of those cases where settlement is possible".

The court issued notice and granted a week to the filmmakers to respond to Kishore Singh's application seeking a stay on further circulation or publication of the movie.

The court noted that the application contained certain documents which were not before the single-judge and thus suggested that an application for the said relief be filed before the single judge itself.

Mr Lall highlighted that in the judgement under challenge, the single-judge has already given liberty to Kishore Singh to come back to it after the release of the film in case of any fresh grievances.

Mr Mehta, however, stated that he would want to take his chance before the division bench and that the documents only reinforced the stand already taken by his client in the plea before the single judge.

He argued that the single judge had erroneously ruled that celebrity rights ceased to exist after death and that the movie was merely inspired from the life of Mr Rajput.

Mr Mehta emphasised that there were media interviews given by the actors associated with the film that it was based on the late actor's life and having a disclaimer at the start of the film was not sufficient.

Inspired is a convenient stand. It is not correct, Mr Mehta said as he contended that even the victims have a right to fair trial.