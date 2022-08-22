Security Stepped Up At Delhi Borders Ahead Of Farmers' Protest

A farmers' protest is planned at Jantar Mantar against unemployment today.

Delhi Police on Monday heightened the security at the Singhu and Ghazipur borders on the Delhi-Meerut expressway ahead of a farmers' protest at Jantar Mantar against unemployment. Barricades have been put up at the Singhu border, located at North-West Delhi and Ghazipur border.

Earlier, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) - an umbrella body of farmers - had announced the beginning of its 75-hour sit-in in Lakhimpur Kheri of Uttar Pradesh from Thursday to press their pending demands.

SKM is an umbrella group comprising around 40 farm organisations, primarily demanding the proper implementation of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

In April, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait joined the protest held by the Telangana leaders in New Delhi against the Centre's paddy procurement policy and said that there is a need for another protest in the country.

Mr Tikait also added that the Samyukt Kisan Morcha will back every Chief Minister who fights for the farmers' issues.