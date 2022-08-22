Big Farmers' Protest In Delhi Today, Security Stepped Up: 10 Points

Apart from Delhi police personnel, additional forces have been deployed at borders, including Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur. All vehicles entering the national capital are being checked, causing traffic snarls in parts of the city.

Massive deployment was seen along railway tracks, bus stations and metro stations as well to avoid any untoward incident. The Delhi police have requested commuters to avoid some of the routes, officials said.

The farmers' "mahapanchayat" has been called by Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body which comprises around 40 farmer organisations, alleging rising unemployment in the country.

The farmer organisations have also been demanding proper implementation of minimum support price (MSP) for crops. They have also sought the withdrawal of cases registered against the farmers during their year-long protest against the farm laws.

Last week, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha had organised a demonstration in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, "seeking justice" in the 2021 violence case. Eight people, including four farmers, were allegedly run over by Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish in Lakhimpur Kheri in October last year.

On Sunday, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was detained by the police at the Ghazipur border as he tried to enter the national capital to take part in the 'mahapanchayat'.

"This struggle will continue till the last breath. Won't stop, won't get tired, won't bow down," later Rakesh Tikait tweeted in Hindi after he was released and sent back. He alleged that the Delhi police were working at the behest of the centre.

The farmer leader said he will be meeting the representatives of SKM on September 6 in Delhi to "strategise their future course of action".

Earlier, thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan had camped at border points around Delhi, demanding the cancellation of centre's three farm laws for almost a year.