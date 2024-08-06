Security Increased At Bangladesh High Commission In Delhi: Police

"More barricades have been placed outside the commission, police said (Representational)

The Delhi Police has increased security at the Bangladesh High Commission here in the wake of Sheikh Hasina's resignation as prime minister and an imminent takeover by an interim government in the neighbouring country.

Sheikh Hasina has resigned and an interim government is taking over, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced on Monday.

"More barricades have been placed outside the commission and the number of police personnel deployed there has been increased," a Delhi Police officer said.

Several senior police officers, including New Delhi district's Deputy Commissioner of Police Devesh Kumar Mahla, visted the high commission to check the security arrangements, an informed source said. More than 100 people have been killed in the protests against the Sheikh Hasina government in the last two days.

The country has been witnessing fierce demonstrations over the controversial quota system that reserves 30 per cent of jobs for the families of veterans who fought the 1971 liberation war.

